Join the Watchdog Club

Wisconsin needs authoritative, nonpartisan investigative reporting and fearless, well-trained investigative journalists to hold the powerful accountable and improve the quality of life for residents.

We invite you to join a network of people and corporations who take a leadership role in sustaining investigative reporting, and the training of investigative journalists.

The Watchdog Club is a group of individuals, families and corporations committed to supporting the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and its mission — to increase the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative journalism to foster an informed citizenry and strengthen democracy.

Watchdog Club members celebrated the successful launch at a special Feb. 8 reception featuring Walt Bogdanich, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist at The New York Times and a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate. Additional events for club members will be held throughout the year.

Watchdog Club members share the distinction of being WCIJ’s most generous and loyal contributors, giving $1,000 or more each year. Members are WCIJ’s counselors and ambassadors. They enable WCIJ to excel and innovate, while fostering an informed citizenry and strengthening our democracy.

The Watchdog Club was created in 2017 to enrich members’ experience with investigative journalism, and to involve these loyal members in efforts to transform WCIJ into a larger, more financially resilient organization. WCIJ is built on three guiding principles: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

Members enjoy a full year of “behind the story” insights, events and benefits while building a legacy that will inform residents and strengthen our democracy for decades to come.

Questions? Contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org

