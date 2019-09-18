Cruel and Unusual?
Pay-to-stay, other fees, can put jail inmates hundreds or thousands in debt
In some Wisconsin counties, inmates pay an average of $390 a month in pay-to-stay fees; advocates say such fees can criminalize poverty.
A Wisconsin Watch survey found jails across the state differ greatly in the fees they charge inmates; many do not list the information on their websites.
In May, as the state Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee considered a plan to spend far less on education than what Democrat Gov. Tony Evers proposed, Sheila Plotkin started filing public records requests.
‘Roberto’ says he was taken from Georgia, where he worked legally but was exploited, to Wisconsin, where he worked illegally — and in the shadows.
While journalists’ first inclination is to bring you the news as soon as we learn it, we decided to delay release of the story and to conceal Roberto’s identity to minimize harm.
Homeowners near the Foxconn facility say they sold their homes for road widenings that were either abandoned, embellished — or never planned.
One homeowner describes the ‘nightmare’ of discovering that her newly purchased home may be in the path of a road widening underway near Foxconn.
In June 2018, the village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, declared four square miles as blighted, giving the village board one more tool to force landowners to sell their property to make way for the Foxconn plant and associated development.
Ballast rules for ocean-going vessels to limit invasive species work; adding rules for local freighters would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the industry says.