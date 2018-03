Overview — Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin’s 5.8 million residents are at risk of consuming drinking water tainted with substances including lead, nitrate, disease-causing bacteria and viruses, naturally occurring heavy metals and other contaminants.

Nitrate — Fertilizer and manure, and the rise of corn and soy, help pollute private water wells across Wisconsin. Costs land on water consumers.

Arsenic — The threats of this naturally occurring, ancient poison are made worse by manmade activities.

Badger Army Ammunition — The U.S. Army has left a legacy of toxic waste in scenic communities south of Baraboo. Now, hundreds of local residents may soon have access to safe drinking water from their home taps.

Lead — The federal Lead and Copper Rule fails to ensure Wisconsin’s drinking water is safe. Lead in drinking water, which has ignited a public health crisis in Flint, Michigan, is largely ignored as a potential contributor to elevated blood lead levels in thousands of Wisconsin children.

Radium — Dozens of communities struggle with aquifers contaminated by this radioactive element, a contaminant that occurs naturally in bedrock. The city of Waukesha has made a bid to tap water from Lake Michigan because of increased radium in its wells.

Strontium — Wisconsin has among the highest level in the U.S. of this unregulated element in its drinking water supplies. The EPA is studying whether to regulate this naturally occurring heavy metal in drinking water.

Pathogens — Disease-carrying viruses and bacteria are present in some drinking water. To save money, some communities use a new loophole to avoid sanitizing their municipal water, putting tens of thousands of their residents at risk.

Pesticides — Present in one-third of private wells tested in one study. Acute pollution has prompted atrazine prohibition zones, including much of Dane County.