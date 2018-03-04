By Riley Vetterkind (Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism) | March 4, 2018
Offenders, many in rural areas, say they have been jailed due to technical problems with bracelets; some experts question value of lifetime monitoring.
Courts are wrestling with whether electronic monitoring is too intrusive; meanwhile, Europe uses the technology sparingly over civil-rights concerns.
Ten percent of offenders scramble to find places to plug in bracelets, some cut them off, and local laws make it hard for released sex offenders to find housing.
Robert S. Gable and his twin brother invented one of the first monitoring systems for criminal offenders; he is dismayed by how they are used today.
A class led by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism explores the role of citizens in this post-Citizens United, voter ID, gerrymandered world
Nominations are being sought for the eighth annual Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog Award, recognizing an individual’s extraordinary contributions to open government or investigative journalism in Wisconsin. The award will be presented on April 19.
By Luke Schaetzel, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism | January 28, 2018
Doctor of ‘Concussion’ movie fame and former Badger, NFL player Chris Borland, agree: It is time to get honest about the dangers of brain injury in sports
Dr. Bennet Omalu speaks to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism about the dangers of contact sports and subconcussive hits that damage the brain
By Alexandra Hall (Wisconsin Public Radio/Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism) and Dee J. Hall | January 21, 2018
As an administrative law judge hearing worker’s compensation cases in Wisconsin for three decades, Joe Schaeve said he often knew how certain doctors hired by employers and insurance companies would rule even before opening their reports.
Individual and business donations increased 56 percent from $60,045 in 2016 to $93,794 in 2017, putting the Center in good position as it begins its 10th year of operations.
By Elias Radtke and Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Center for Inveestigative Journalism | December 17, 2017
Under Gov. Scott Walker-appointed panel, appeals of worker’s compensation decisions are up, and a study shows more injured workers lost
By Bobby Ehrlich, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism | December 3, 2017
Dissenting Supreme Court justice called 2015 decision ‘absurd,’ saying it removes protections for employees who disclose information their supervisors already know