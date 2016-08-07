Residents concerned about contaminated wells and disappearing lakes are making water a major campaign issue for some Wisconsin candidates this fall.
Broken Whistle
Wisconsin’s attack on waste and fraud leaves some whistleblowers, vulnerable residents behind
|
Wisconsin ‘one of the worst states for whistleblowing,’ national expert says. Anti-fraud effort helps bottom line but falls mostly on programs for the poor.
Broken Whistle
DOJ agent who blew the whistle in 2012 says experience ruined him
|
Dan Bethards lost his career, his house and many of his friends in law enforcement after he reported his boss for selling and making guns without a license
Broken Whistle
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation seeks to both protect, curb whistleblowing
|
While President Donald Trump stews about leakers, members of Congress from the state sponsor various measures that could either boost or sideline federal tipsters
Wisconsin's Dairy Dilemma
How undocumented immigrants became the backbone of dairies — and how to keep the milk flowing in America’s Dairyland
|
Farmers, experts say reliance on immigrant workers, many of them in the U.S. illegally, will continue unless dairies — and Congress — make significant changes.
Economy
No sanctuary, fewer farmhands: Coping with the Trump agenda in America’s Dairyland
|
In Milwaukee County, the debate over ‘sanctuary cities’ continues, while in rural Wisconsin, informal networks form to help immigrants avoid deportation
Campaign Finance
Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson gives $650,000 to Wisconsin GOP as election draws near
|
The Wisconsin Republican Party can use the funds from Adelson to benefit a single candidate like Republican Gov. Scott Walker, to whom individual contribution limits still apply.
lobbying
Reports illuminate lobby efforts; Wisconsin Property Taxpayers again top spender
|
In the first six months of this year, Wisconsin’s 700-plus registered lobby groups collectively invested $14.1 million trying to shape state law or policy, according to new filings with the state Government Accountability Board.
wisconsin supreme court
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices tend to favor attorney donors
|
Justice Shirley Abrahamson was the top recipient of support from attorneys whose cases reached the Supreme Court, pulling in $188,650 over the past 11 years, a Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism analysis shows. Overall, justices tended to rule in favor of clients whose attorneys contributed to the justices’ election campaigns.
Campaign Finance
Supreme Court justices and their attorney donors: About the analysis
|
How the Center analyzed the relationship between campaign finance data and Wisconsin Supreme Court case outcomes, and a summary of the main findings showing that justices tended to favor their attorney donors.
eviction attempt
Center’s possible eviction from UW: Summary and resources
|
A summary of what happened, news coverage and the Center’s response to the budget provision that would have evicted the Center from the University of Wisconsin.
Corrections Officers
Jailers get downgraded, fight back
|
Correctional workers in at least 10 counties have lost “protective” status in the past two years. Only workers with protective status may be considered public safety employees, which spares them from Act 10’s changes to collective bargaining and benefits.
Concealed Carry
State weapons law conceals information
|
More than 4,000 applicants were denied a Wisconsin concealed carry license and more than 400 had their licenses revoked or suspended in the program’s first 14 months, records show. These included dozens of felons, domestic abusers, illegal drug users and “fugitives from justice.”