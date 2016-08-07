Residents concerned about contaminated wells and disappearing lakes are making water a major campaign issue for some Wisconsin candidates this fall.
Broken Whistle
Long-time judge: Some ‘independent’ doctors routinely rule against injured workers
As an administrative law judge hearing worker’s compensation cases in Wisconsin for three decades, Joe Schaeve said he often knew how certain doctors hired by employers and insurance companies would rule even before opening their reports.
Broken Whistle
Injured Wisconsin workers face higher hurdles when seeking compensation
Under Gov. Scott Walker-appointed panel, appeals of worker’s compensation decisions are up, and a study shows more injured workers lost
Broken Whistle
Joell Schigur warned bosses of possible illegal activity, but Wisconsin courts ruled she is not a whistleblower
Dissenting Supreme Court justice called 2015 decision ‘absurd,’ saying it removes protections for employees who disclose information their supervisors already know
Broken Whistle
Two Wisconsin whistleblowers recall journeys from reporting to ‘retaliation’
Two state employees say they were humiliated and harassed after reporting suspected fraud in their agencies; ‘You feel rotten,’ Suzanne Weber said
Broken Whistle
Defining Wisconsin’s whistleblower law
Whistleblowing traditionally has been seen as a public-private effort to expose wrongdoing, said Patrick Burns, associate director of Taxpayers Against Fraud, whose group works to protect and advance the cause of whistleblowers.
Broken Whistle
Wisconsin taxpayers lose out on millions after Gov. Scott Walker, lawmakers repeal anti-fraud law
Big business pushed to eliminate incentives for whistleblowers reporting Medicaid fraud; feds responded by cutting millions in settlements awarded to Wisconsin
Broken Whistle
‘Qui tam’: The citizens’ sword
Civil lawsuits such as the one brought by former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager are known as “qui tam” cases. The word is taken from a Latin phrase that means, “He who brings the action for the king as well as himself.”
Money & Politics
Secret corporate cash funded posh convention hideaway for Paul Ryan, GOP lawmakers
Bank records: Comcast, Microsoft, Koch among bankrollers of nearly $1 million ‘cloakroom’ at Republican National Convention in Cleveland
Broken Whistle
Wisconsin’s attack on waste and fraud leaves some whistleblowers, vulnerable residents behind
Wisconsin ‘one of the worst states for whistleblowing,’ national expert says. Anti-fraud effort helps bottom line but falls mostly on programs for the poor.
Broken Whistle
DOJ agent who blew the whistle in 2012 says experience ruined him
Dan Bethards lost his career, his house and many of his friends in law enforcement after he reported his boss for selling and making guns without a license
Broken Whistle
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation seeks to both protect, curb whistleblowing
While President Donald Trump stews about leakers, members of Congress from the state sponsor various measures that could either boost or sideline federal tipsters
Wisconsin's Dairy Dilemma
How undocumented immigrants became the backbone of dairies — and how to keep the milk flowing in America’s Dairyland
Farmers, experts say reliance on immigrant workers, many of them in the U.S. illegally, will continue unless dairies — and Congress — make significant changes.