What to do about manure, organic labeling, vets’ class-action suit and a sulfide mine
Of Note: This week we’re highlighting news affecting Wisconsin farmers, Veterans Administration patients and members of the Menominee Tribe. State farmers may face new rules for handling manure in parts of Wisconsin where the geography makes groundwater susceptible to pollution. The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to withdraw a rule that would require certified organic meat and poultry producers to abide by stricter animal welfare standards. The VA is pushing back against a class-action lawsuit over emotional distress claimed by patients who risked exposure to HIV because of improper sterilization by a dentist at the Tomah Medical Center. And the Menominee Tribe is suing the federal government, trying to block approval of a mine across the border in Michigan that it fears will pollute the Menominee River.
You read it here first: Center stories provide crucial backdrop for this week’s news
This week we feature some stories that advance previous coverage by the Center on important topics including lead in drinking water, racial disparities in Wisconsin's educational system and the dire effects of long-term solitary confinement on inmates. Also this week, former Center intern Abby Becker details the impact of a state bill that would pre-empt Madison's protections for certain classes of workers. And University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism student Peter Coutu — who worked on the Center's ongoing Broken Whistle series — writes about the lack of lawyers in rural Wisconsin, which is making it difficult to address the growing crime problem caused by the opioid epidemic.
Former WCIJ interns breaking news all over the planet
Of note: This week we highlight recent stories from some of the interns we trained over the past nine years. They include Tegan Wendland of New Orleans Public Radio. She produced a piece for the investigative news program Reveal about the lack of government help for Louisiana residents whose homes are being swallowed by rising waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Nick Penzenstadler of USA Today continues to break news about President Donald Trump’s private businesses. Alec Luhn of The Telegraph’s Moscow bureau investigated the Russian “troll factory” thought to be a source of propaganda during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to replace problem-ridden teen prison with five smaller centers lauded — and criticized
Of note: Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to close the Lincoln Hills teen prison while opening five regional teen prisons. Lincoln Hills would be turned into an adult facility to ease crowding in adult prisons. The proposal was embraced by some Democrats who also labeled it an election-year attempt to defuse an issue that could be used against him.
Ghost of John Does past haunts Wisconsin officials
Of note: This week we highlight the fallout triggered by Attorney General Brad Schimel's release of a Dec. 6 investigative report calling for a prosecutor and eight other officials to be held in contempt of court over leaked documents from a closed John Doe probe into campaign activities of Gov. Scott Walker. Among the revelations in Schimel's report was a previously undisclosed investigation by the now-shuttered Government Accountability Board into potential illegal campaigning by GOP lawmakers. We present the stories in chronological order so you can see how the controversy over the records leaked to The Guardian played out earlier this month. For background on John Doe I, which led to the other two investigations, read our 2015 story.
Worker’s compensation woes exposed
Of note: This week, we highlight one of our stories, which reports that some injured workers in Wisconsin are having a harder time qualifying for worker's compensation after appointees of Gov. Scott Walker took full control of the Labor and Industry Review Commission, which hears such disputes. In another story, featuring photos by the Center's own Coburn Dukehart, NPR reports that Wisconsin is among the states that do not ban evictions during cold weather months.
Accusations of unwanted kissing, taxpayers fund a $75,000 settlement, but Capitol leaders try to keep the public outside
Of note: The national avalanche of sexual harassment allegations arrives at the Capitol as The Cap Times and the Wisconsin State Journal reveal previously secret sexual harassment accusations lodged against two state lawmakers. State Rep. Josh Zepnick, D-Milwaukee, accused of unwanted kissing by two women in 2011 and 2015, has refused to resign. Former state Sen. Spencer Coggs, a Democrat from Milwaukee, has denied allegations that he harassed his former aide, who received a $75,000 taxpayer-funded settlement in 2015. Legislative leaders told media outlets there are three other such complaints but declined to release them.
A deep look at the Proud Boys, hate and bias in Wisconsin, and more
Of note: We offer a series of stories that are particularly resonant today. Our latest Documenting Hate story, reported for the Center and Wisconsin Public Radio by Alexandra Hall, traces the rise of a new, anti-feminism, pro-'Western values' group, the Proud Boys. And the Center's former reporting fellow, Mukhtar Ibrahim, discusses his story on the rise in hate and bias incidents in Wisconsin on WPR's Central Time.
Watch our film on immigration tensions, read stories on sexual harassment, fading conservation, poverty, a fatal workplace blast, more
Before we get to this week's stories, a reminder that today, Nov. 24th, is the final day that our first documentary is available as part of a digital showcase of the Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute. To see it, click here. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and New York filmmaker Jim Cricchi's Twelve Letter Films co-produced "Los Lecheros (Dairy Farmers), which explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers since the election of President Trump.
10 days only: See our documentary, ‘Los Lecheros’ (Dairy Farmers) online or on demand
A special treat: For 10 days only, click here to view our first documentary online, as part of a digital showcase of the Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and New York filmmaker Jim Cricchi's Twelve Letter Films co-produced "Los Lecheros (Dairy Farmers), which explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers since the election of President Trump. The 21-minute documentary premiered this week at the Meet the Press/AFI event and was shown last night at DOC NYC, the nation's largest documentary film festival.
That road salt goes somewhere — and that’s the problem
Of note as we head into road salt season in Wisconsin and other frigid states: Hilary Dugan, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology, is lead author of a North American lakes study highlighted by Ensia, an independent, nonprofit magazine. The disquieting findings: About 7,700 lakes in the Great Lakes and Northeast regions may be experiencing elevated chloride levels because of road salt runoff, posing questions about the futures of drinking water, fisheries, recreation, irrigation, and aquatic habitat.
New whistleblower law, doxxing of white supremacists, TripAdvisor’s removal of tourism warnings and more
Of note in this week's roundup: The Washington Post reports on a bill named after Chris Kirkpatrick, a Veterans Administration whistleblower and psychologist who took his own life after he faced retaliation for reporting problems at the Tomah medical center.