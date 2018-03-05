10 days only: See our documentary, ‘Los Lecheros’ (Dairy Farmers) online or on demand

Welcome to the fifth edition of our selective weekly roundup of top news stories we think Wisconsin residents, or people who care about the state, need to know about. A special treat: For 10 days only, click here to view our first documentary online, as part of a digital showcase of the Meet the Press Film Festival in Collaboration with the American Film Institute. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and New York filmmaker Jim Cricchi’s Twelve Letter Films co-produced “Los Lecheros (Dairy Farmers), which explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers since the election of President Trump. The 21-minute documentary premiered this week at the Meet the Press/AFI event and was shown last night at DOC NYC, the nation’s largest documentary film festival. Prefer to lean back and watch the film?