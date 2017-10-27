The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Twelve Letter Films announce that their first documentary, “Los Lecheros” (Dairy Farmers), which explores rising tensions over undocumented dairy workers since the election of President Trump, has been accepted to two prestigious film festivals.
We’re hiring! Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism seeks summer 2018 investigative reporting intern
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism tells its story via video on #GivingNewsDay
This Giving Tuesday, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is unveiling a video that tells the story of our efforts to increase the quality and quantity of investigative journalism while training current and future investigative reporters.
Make a gift today and your donation will be matched
We’re excited to announce that the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has been chosen to be a part of News Match, a national campaign that will match any gift you make to the Center through Dec. 31, 2017 — up to $1,000!
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism receives Conservation in Action Award for investigation of risks to state’s drinking water
The Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters has presented the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism with its 2017 Conservation in Action Award for Failure at the Faucet, an ongoing investigation of risks to the state’s drinking water.
Milwaukee lawyer Ralph A. Weber joins board of Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Ralph A. Weber, a founding member of Gass Weber Mullins in Milwaukee, a national trial litigation law firm, has been elected to the board of directors of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
WCIJ joins ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project to investigate hate and bias incidents in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is partnering with ProPublica and its Documenting Hate project to collect reports of bias incidents and hate crimes in our state.
‘Wisconsin Idea’ grant to help UW-Madison students produce investigative reporting projects
$120,000 in Baldwin funding supports UW-Madison student investigations with the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism over the next three years.
Karen Lincoln Michel elected president of Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Board of Directors
Madison Magazine Editor Karen Lincoln Michel has been elected president of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism Board of Directors, the first change in the post since the Center was incorporated in 2008.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism wins top national award for drinking water project
The Society of Professional Journalists names ‘Failure at the Faucet’ the top investigative story among small independent news sites for 2016.
WCIJ Associate Director Lauren Fuhrmann named to national Emerging Leaders Council by Institute for Nonprofit News
Lauren Fuhrmann, associate director of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is among 10 mid-career professionals selected for the first Investigative News Network Emerging Leaders Council, a peer group of leading business and news leaders who will meet for a year to work on news industry challenges, build support networks and develop professional skills.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism hiring paid public engagement and marketing intern for 2017-18 academic year
The award-winning Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is seeking to hire a public engagement and marketing intern for the 2017-18 academic year.
Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism earns eight Milwaukee Press Club awards for coverage in 2016
The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism was named a winner Tuesday of eight awards in the 2016 Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Journalism contest.