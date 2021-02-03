Wisconsin pharmacies await 17,800 vaccine doses under new federal program — 2/3/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Some 17,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent next week to 190 Walgreens locations across Wisconsin — part of a Biden administration program announced Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
“The vaccine will be shipped directly to retail pharmacies in an effort to expedite vaccinations across the country, reports Mary Spicuzza. “…Walgreens said this does not mean that vaccines will be available to everyone in the states and jurisdictions involved in the retail program, and that they will follow the states’ guidelines when it comes to prioritized populations.”
Eligible Wisconsinites currently include people 65 years and older, along with health care workers, police, firefighters and other first responders.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to log fewer daily infections, with cases now at their lowest levels since mid-September, but it still reports a seven-day average 23 new daily deaths. Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll now sits at 5,951.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
DHS offers these snapshots of the state’s progress in administering vaccines.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
