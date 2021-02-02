Pandemic strains kids’ mental health — 2/2/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a WPR story about growing concerns surrounding children’s mental health during the pandemic.
Mental health emergencies among children have soared during the pandemic — with emergency room visits increasing substantially for young people, reports Madeline Fox, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
“It’s harder to quantify mental health disorders that fall below the crisis level, but early research shows COVID-19 is likely exacerbating already climbing rates of youth anxiety and depression,” Fox reports. “At the same time, the net that’s supposed to help catch these students was overburdened even before the pandemic began.”
Top Stories
The pandemic is taking a toll on kids’ mental health. School psychologists are worried. — WPR
Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout speed moves up in national ranking; 7.4% of population has received at least first shot — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Wisconsin advisory panel that decides who’s next in line for the vaccine will ‘pause’ to wait for Biden’s strategy — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Republicans pitch Biden on smaller aid plan as Democrats prepare to act alone — The New York Times
‘I don’t know who’s right’: Jobless Wisconsinites say DWD call center giving incorrect, contradictory information — WPR
Rock County officials hope to see more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines as access expands — Janesville Gazette
Politics impacting health professionals’ message surrounding masks — WDJT-Milwaukee
Does wearing two masks provide more protection? — Associated Press
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to log fewer daily infections, with cases now at their lowest levels since mid-September, but it still reports a seven-day average 26 new daily deaths.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Resilient Wisconsin
Plain Talk: Even amid a pandemic, people are giving to those in need — Cap Times
Hunger Task Force’s Mobile Market brings fresh produce to food deserts across Milwaukee County — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
