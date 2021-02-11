New Wisconsin data shows racial disparities in vaccination — 2/11/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin has delivered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to about 10.4% of white residents, compared to just 2.9% of Black and Hispanic residents respectively.
That’s according to a new Department of Health Services data dashboard unveiled Thursday. The trend mirrors racial disparities in vaccination in other U.S. communities where data have been made public. Black and Hispanic residents are gaining protection from COVID-19 more slowly despite being more likely than whites to be harmed by the disease.
The state has vaccinated 7.3% of American Indians and 4.9% of those it labels Asian.
“This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “We remain committed to an equitable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.”
The new vaccine dashboard, embedded below, maps geographic trends as well. Iron County, which borders Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, leads the state with 18.5% of residents receiving at least one dose. Northwest Wisconsin’s Rusk County lagged behind all others, with 6.3% of residents receiving at least one dose.
Top Stories
How COVID-19 has helped dramatically decrease the number of influenza cases — Milwaukee Neighborhood news Service
10% of white Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated so far, but only 3% of Black residents — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Roughly 40% of the USA’s coronavirus deaths could have been prevented, new study says — USA TODAY
Here are the Wisconsin Walgreens locations that will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments — Appleton Post-Crescent
Mercyhealth cancels 650 COVID-19 vaccine appointments citing no shipment from state — Janesville Gazette
Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former fire inspector — Wisconsin State Journal
Waukesha County exhausts week’s supply of 1,000 COVID-19 doses — WISN-TV
COVID-19 vaccine rollout by the numbers: Here’s where things stand in Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties — Appleton Post-Crescent
Wisconsin DWD exploring options to reinstate waiver of one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits — Wisconsin State Journal
Region’s blood donations tested for COVID antibodies — Beaver Dam Daily Citizen
Data to note
Here’s a look at the new DHS vaccine dashboard.
DHS continues to log fewer daily infections, with a seven-day average daily cases now at 879 — the lowest since early September. Still, the agency reports a seven-day average of 21 new daily deaths. Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll now sits at 6,140.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
New CDC guidance on masks cites UW-Madison invention, research — Cap Times
#ShareMyCheck: Stimulus checks being donated to those who may need them more — TMJ4 News
New AARP analysis shows COVID-19 cases declining in Wisconsin nursing homes — AARP
