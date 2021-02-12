Kenosha County to Illinois residents: Stay in your own state for vaccines — 2/12/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Kenosha County wants Illinoisians to stop traveling across the state line for vaccine appointments — jumping ahead of locals at a time when doses are scarce, Mary Spicuzza reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“Our vaccination clinics are for Kenosha County residents 65+ and in the 1A category, or people in those categories who work in Kenosha County,” Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit told the newspaper. “We are trying our best to discourage non-residents, and some might have slipped through, but we are working to crack down on that going forward.”
Kenosha County, about 65 miles north of Chicago, has given at least one vaccine dose to 11.6% of its residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That’s roughly the state average.
Here’s a look at the DHS vaccine dashboard.
DHS continues to log fewer daily infections, with a seven-day average daily cases now at 832 — the lowest since early September. Still, the agency reports a seven-day average of 19 new daily deaths. Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll now sits at 6,151.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
