CDC study finds extra mask adds extra COVID-19 protection; fit remains key — 2/10/21

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study found that two masks are better than one in blocking the spread of coronavirus particles.
“The researchers found that wearing one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked,” the Associated Press’ Mike Stobbe reports.
Researchers say finding the right mask fit remains crucial, Stobbe reports, and the CDC’s updated mask guidance notes that wearing a disposal mask beneath a cloth mask can provide extra protection and a good fit.
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
The Department of Health Services continues to log fewer daily infections, with average daily cases now dipping below 1,000. Still, the agency reports a seven-day average of 25 new daily deaths. Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll now sits at 6,129.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin has thus far delivered at least one vaccine dose to 10.6% of the entire population, according to tracking by The New York Times.
Here is Wisconsin Watch’s county-by-county look at the state’s vaccine rollout as of Feb. 5. We’ll update this map weekly.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
