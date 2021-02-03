‘It’s a scary transition’: After pandemic closes doors at bars and restaurants, Amy Moreland carves a new career path

Outbreak Wisconsin chronicles people’s journeys through the coronavirus crisis, exposes failing systems and explores solutions.
Read more stories about Amy Moreland in this series, produced in collaboration with WPR.
When Madison bartender Amy Moreland was first laid off in mid-March, she expected to be jobless for a few weeks, maybe a month. She did not predict the COVID-19 pandemic to rage for so long.
“I don’t think anybody knew, really,” she said.
One Barrel Brewing briefly rehired Moreland during the summer when it opened to outdoor seating. But winter’s arrival triggered another layoff.
“There’s just not very much hiring right now,” she said.
Moreland has since relied mostly on state unemployment insurance — an aid system she and thousands of others have struggled to navigate. She spent nearly two months last spring waiting for the state to deliver extra CARES Act relief she was owed. And the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has since placed a months-long hold on her account due to a problem verifying her identity, she said.
With few prospects for a new service industry job, Moreland began pursuing a new career. She enrolled at Madison College, aiming to earn a degree in social work.
Starting over felt bittersweet, considering her trajectory before the pandemic: She planned to build a service industry career and had just accepted a promotion to events coordinator.
“I do really love working in the service industry, I mean I’ve done it for 15 years,” she said. “I love working hard and making … you make the amount of money based on how hard you work.”
Moreland isn’t sure when — or if — that industry will fully spring back to life in Madison. So she’s moving on.
Moreland began online classes in January. She hopes to use a degree and her life experience to become an addiction counselor. The self-described recovered alcoholic says the pandemic has offered her new perspective on sobriety.
“It’s been even really hard for me, because this time has been so stressful, and just honestly so sad,” she said.
“I’m trying my best,” she added. “I just want to help people and help people try their best.”
Still, the rollout of vaccines has offered fresh hope that the pandemic will eventually end.
“It’s a scary transition,” she said. “Maybe brighter skies are ahead.”