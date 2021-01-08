Who’s next in Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout? — 1/8/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As frontline health care workers and nursing home residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations needed to end the pandemic, other Wisconsinites are anxiously awaiting who will next join those ranks.
“It could include teachers, people in prisons, grocery clerks, bus drivers and Wisconsinites who are 75 and older,” Madeline Heim reports for the Appleton Post-Crescent. “Those recommendations are expected from the state’s vaccine distribution oversight committee by the end of the week.”
The questions loom as documented COVID-19 infections have steadily increased over the past two weeks after plummeting from a mid-November peak. The Department of Health Services on Friday reported a seven-day average of 2,715 new daily infections and a seven-day average of 36 new deaths.
Wisconsin’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll reached 5,119 on Friday.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
