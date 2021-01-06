Wisconsin trails most Midwest peers in COVID-19 vaccination effort — 1/5/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
“Wisconsin lags nearly all of its Midwest counterparts in getting its health care workers and first responders vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received fewer doses than other states of its size,” report Molly Beck, Mary Spicuzza and Bob Dohr.
Wisconsin trails nine of 12 Midwest states in the per capita rate of delivering a first vaccine dose, the reporters note, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The reporters add: “If implemented widely, the vaccine could revive the state’s economy and save thousands of lives. But the state’s rollout is faltering — some health care providers say they haven’t even been told when they’ll receive their doses.”
‘Bizarre, disorganized’: Wisconsin behind most of Midwest on COVID-19 vaccinations; some health care workers say they’re in the dark — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
“I was not going to run”: Why a Wisconsin health care provider became a politician — Spectrum News 1
Republicans move ahead with COVID-19 bill that faces likely veto — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Priority categories for COVID-19 vaccine not cut and dried — WPR
DWD hopes to start paying new $300 unemployment supplement In ‘next few weeks’ — WPR
Nursing homes getting COVID-19 vaccinations, assisted living homes up next — Beloit Daily News
No new Alice: Wisconsin scuttles ag ambassador competition amid pandemic fears — Wisconsin State Journal
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported the state had administered 85,609 doses of COVID-19 vaccine — 32% of the 266,675 doses shipped to the state.
DHS on Tuesday reported 95 new COVID-19 deaths from the virus, pushing the pandemic death toll to 4,979.
WisContext offers these visualizations of trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths, test-positivity rates and hospitalizations.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Missy Hughes: For Wisconsin’s recovery, let’s resolve to apply the lessons of 2020 — Cap Times
