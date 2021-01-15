Gov. Tony Evers announces mobile COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to quicken state’s pace — 1/15/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program, aiming to quicken the state’s pace.
The program will launch nine mobile teams on Tuesday, with plans to scale up as Wisconsin expands eligibility for vaccines. Wisconsin National Guard members will staff the teams along with University of Wisconsin System nursing and pharmacy students. The volunteers will complete safety training.
Local and tribal health departments can call on the mobile teams if they identify gaps in vaccine access or exhaust supplies before meeting demands, according to a media release from Evers’ office.
“It has always been our goal to get folks vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible,” Evers said. “These mobile vaccination teams are going to help us do just that by continuing to expand vaccine distribution across our state, leveraging partnerships and our best resources to meet folks where they are in their own communities.”
Top Stories
‘A slap in the face to the people of Wisconsin’: Evers says Pence promised him vaccine doses that don’t exist — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘I don’t know what to do’: With weekly unemployment claims rising, Wisconsinites are still waiting for answers — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
More than 26,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Dane, Milwaukee counties lead in shots so far — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Rock Haven lays off staff who decline COVID-19 vaccine — Janesville Gazette
When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s the latest on the rollout in Outagamie, Calumet counties — Appleton Post-Crescent
Eviction moratorium ends soon; renters, landlords both need help — WISN 12
Strict protocols, spaced-out meetings enable Packers to avoid ‘hot water’ of Jared Veldheer’s positive COVID-19 status — Wisconsin State Journal
Report paints bleak picture of K-12 learning last spring, with some Wisconsin school districts reporting no progress after shutdown — USA Today Network-Wisconsin
DHS questions Janesville school vaccination plan — WISC-TV
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers this snapshot of the state’s progress on vaccinations.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported a seven-day average of 29 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,322 — with 463 of those deaths reported since Jan. 1.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Getting healthy is always important. But in 2021, it could save your life. — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
COVID-19 continues to transform Madison-area biotech companies — Wisconsin State Journal
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.