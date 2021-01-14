What Wisconsin could learn from other states distributing the COVID-19 vaccination — 1/14/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the patchwork of COVID-19 vaccination plans across the 50 states — and how Wisconsin’s effort fits in.
“Some, such as Florida, rejected federal prioritization guidelines and moved older people to the front of the line along with essential workers,” John Fauber and Daphne Chen report. “Others like Wisconsin have taken a slower, piecemeal approach, sticking to easily identifiable groups, such as health care workers and long-term care residents, fearing that supply will outstrip demand if the gates are opened too wide.”
About 2.4% of Wisconsin residents have received a vaccine dose, fewer than most of its Midwest neighbors, Fauber and Chen report.
“In addition, the data shows Wisconsin has used up less than a third of the doses that have been shipped, slightly below the national average and much less than states like North Dakota and Connecticut.”
Top Stories
Every state has a different COVID-19 vaccine plan. Here’s what seems to be working, and what Wisconsin could learn. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Some Wisconsin hospitals are offering vaccines to staff who don’t take care of patients — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Middleton rep says remote participation in committee hearing was denied by GOP — Wisconsin State Journal
Pharmacist accused of spoiling vaccine has license suspended — Associated Press
Study finds rural residents may be more hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine — TMJ4 News
Like an ‘act of God,’ COVID-19 pandemic may impact new commercial property values — Wisconsin State Journal
Why 2021 continues to be a challenge for two of Milwaukee’s iconic schools — TMJ4 News
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported a seven-day average of 30 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,290 — with 421 of those deaths since Jan. 1.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Local Kenosha bakery receives outpouring of support from Kenosha residents — TMJ4 News
Shaky grounds: Slowed by COVID, Madison coffee shops look for new revenue streams — Cap Times
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.