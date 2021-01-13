Gov. Tony Evers, Senate GOP reach deal on COVID-19 relief; top Assembly Republican not impressed — 1/12/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have reached a deal on COVID-19 relief legislation, following nine months of inaction from a state government paralyzed by partisanship.
“But the potential for a unified state government response to the pandemic was short-lived,” Molly Beck reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Within hours, a Republican leader of the state Assembly signaled doom for the bill passed by the state Senate on Tuesday — saying it fails to limit local health officials’ power to manage the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t bar employers from requiring employees be vaccinated against the virus.”
Tony Evers, Senate Republicans strike deal on a COVID-19 package, potentially ending months of inaction — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Teachers, older adults could be next in line for COVID-19 shots — WPR
What you need to know about the second round of stimulus payments — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Wisconsin DOC reveals which prisons have had COVID-19 deaths for first time — Wisconsin State Journal
After 9 sisters died from COVID-19 last month, officials are pushing the state to send the vaccine to the Notre Dame of Elm Grove facility — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Minnesota has confirmed 5 cases of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. Could it be in Wisconsin? — WPR
COVID-19 significantly affecting those with dementia; local long term care facilities receive vaccine — La Crosse Tribune
Five takeaways from MMSD’s reopening survey results — Cap Times
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported a seven-day average of 33 new daily COVID-19 deaths, with 5,211 total deaths during the pandemic.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
From ballroom to vaccination site: How the Wisconsin Center has transformed to combat COVID-19 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID-19 pushes Wisconsin tribal tourism from casinos, pow-wows to outdoor recreation — Green Bay Press-Gazette
