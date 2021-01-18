What to do when you catch COVID-19? — 1/18/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

This week marks one year since the United States detected its first COVID-19 infection. The world still lacks a silver bullet for helping COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization, but experts offer a variety of tips that might help.
Today we highlight our story about how to navigate a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Reporter Bram Sable-Smith follows Morganne Seiner of Waterloo, Wisconsin, as she tries to keep her COVID-19 infection from spreading to her husband Andrew — requiring them to wear masks in their home and sleep in separate rooms.
Sable-Smith also spoke to experts who discussed how to limit spread within a household, monitor systems and boost an infected person’s immune system in an effort to avoid hospitalization. Recommendations include using a pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels and asking doctors about monoclonal antibody treatment.
Top Stories
So you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. What next? — Wisconsin Watch/WPR
The campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has misfired across the country. Why are we so far behind schedule? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Covid-19 deaths are the highest they’ve ever been — and the more infectious variants could make things much worse — STAT
Andrea Palm to join Biden administration; former Doyle secretary Karen Timberlake tapped to lead Wisconsin health agency — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID-19 vaccine requirements not likely as Madison area businesses balance public health, liability — Wisconsin State Journal
Restaurants put in tricky ‘hall monitor’ role of policing mask use — Wisconsin State Journal
Sauk, Columbia County health officials: Residents should be patient for vaccine — Baraboo News Republic
Quotable
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers this snapshot of the state’s progress on vaccinations.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported a seven-day average of 44 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,470 — with 611 of those deaths reported since Jan. 1.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
Fox Cities businesses stand ready for economic resurgence once the pandemic subsides — Appleton Post-Crescent
Youngsters learn about COVID-19’s effects on lungs with activity kits from Project Empower — Wisconsin State Journal
