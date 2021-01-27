Vaccine messaging not reaching some elderly residents — 1/27/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a story by the Baraboo News Republic about confusion surrounding public health messaging around the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Various federal, state and local sources have been issuing a flurry of information on the COVID-19 vaccine in recent days, many of them pointing to websites for appointments and waiting lists, but that has left some local residents in the dark,” Susan Endres reports.
Arlene Kanno, a Columbia County resident whose elderly friends were struggling to find information, told Endres: “They’re not communicating with older people, the people who really need to have that vaccine, you know.”
Top Stories
Data to note
The Department of Health Services offers this snapshot of the state’s progress in vaccine distribution, last updated Tuesday.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
DHS continues to log fewer daily infections, with cases now at their lowest levels since mid-September. The agency on Wednesday reported a seven-day average of 32 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,787.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
