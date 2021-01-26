Rural Wisconsin sees extra complications in delivering vaccines — 1/26/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight WPR’s coverage of COVID-19 vaccination challenges in rural Wisconsin.
“The vaccine rollout has been challenging everywhere. But rural Wisconsin faces additional complications. Rural public health officials and providers have limited resources, staffing and storage compared to large urban health systems,” Danielle Kaeding reports. “And sparse populations in rural areas can make transportation to and from vaccination sites challenging for older populations with limited public transit options or those who live far from the nearest provider.”
Top Stories
The snowstorm forced some students back to virtual a day after returning to school. For others, school was just canceled. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin’s rural vaccine rollout stymied by thin staffing, long drives — WPR
State Senate to vote on elimination of Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate — Wisconsin State Journal
Facing uncertainty, Wisconsin tribe switches to Indian Health Service for vaccine shipments — WPR
Teachers, others could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin March 1 — Wisconsin State Journal
Out-of-work Wisconsinites ‘limp along financially’ as they wait for new unemployment benefits — WPR
Regeneron says monoclonal antibodies prevent Covid-19 in study — STAT
Nation’s first case of Brazilian COVID variant found in Minnesota — Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Dane County health department files 119-count complaint against studio over ‘Nutcracker’ performance — Wisconsin State Journal
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
The Department of Health Services has continued to log fewer daily infections, with infections now at their lowest levels since mid-September. DHS on Tuesday reported a seven-day average of 34 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,793.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
High schoolers organize tutoring and encourage younger students in distance learning — Beloit Daily News
