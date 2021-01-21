President Joe Biden signs 10 orders to tackle COVID-19 — 1/21/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
President Joe Biden used his first full day in office to sign 10 executive orders and directives to address COVID-19 during a dark stretch of the pandemic.
Thursday’s orders would require masks in most planes, trains and airports, create a national school reopening strategy and create a board to expand access to COVID-19 testing, among other actions.
Biden also signed an order to immediately provide 100% reimbursement to states for use of the National Guard to help COVID-19 relief efforts. The federal government currently reimburses 75% of those costs.
“Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better. …The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month. The cases will continue to mount,” Biden said. “But let me be equally clear: We will get through this. We will defeat this pandemic. And to a nation waiting for action, let me be clearest on this point: Help is on the way.”
Joey Garrison has the full story for USA TODAY.
Top Stories
Teachers emphasized in COVID-19 vaccine plan sent to state — Wisconsin State Journal
‘This is a wartime undertaking’: Biden signs 10 orders aimed at COVID-19 on first full day in White House — USA TODAY
Republicans propose making vaccine available to everyone by mid-March, bar prioritizing prisoners — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
States’ new vaccine worry: Not enough doses — POLITICO
Green Bay-area seniors create surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccine, prompting long wait times for appointments — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Here’s what Appleton hospitals say are next steps for people 65 and older preparing for COVID-19 vaccines — Appleton Post-Crescent
Hospitals on COVID-19 vaccine: Don’t call us — WISN
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
DHS on Thursday reported a seven-day average of 45 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,607.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Research underway to treat COVID-19 long hauler syndrome — TMJ4 News
