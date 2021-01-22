‘Pool your drool’: Early challenges for UW-Madison saliva-based COVID-19 testing program — 1/22/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a Wisconsin State Journal story about a rocky start for a new saliva-based COVID-19 testing program that will replace nasal swabs for most of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus community.
As UW administrators urge participants to “pool your drool,” they are hoping to have ironed out most of the program’s speed bumps, Kelly Meyerhofer reports.
“Some students have taken their complaints to social media, airing concerns about long lines, rejected tests and an increased time commitment on their part,” Meyerhofer writes. “The launch of the new program also caused issues in incorporating data into the university’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since Jan. 14.”
Top Stories
UW-Madison asks for patience as new COVID-19 testing program comes with learning curve — Wisconsin State Journal
Two Kenosha Unified staffers mourn the loss of spouses after apparently getting COVID in the classroom — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
State leaders continue to blame federal ‘overpromise’ for slow vaccine rollout — The Journal Times
Milwaukee health systems, community health centers will contact patients about getting COVID vaccine — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
CDC extends federal order halting evictions to March 31 — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Republicans push to end Wisconsin’s mask mandate — Cap Times
Marquette lays off 39 staffers as university addresses impact of COVID-19 and impending decline in likely applicants — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
DHS on Friday reported a seven-day average of 46 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,643.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Two online job fairs Wednesday aim to help Wisconsinites unemployed during COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
