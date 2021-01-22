Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

‘Pool your drool’: Early challenges for UW-Madison saliva-based COVID-19 testing program — 1/22/21

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

By
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage 

Today we highlight a Wisconsin State Journal story about a rocky start for a new saliva-based COVID-19 testing program that will replace nasal swabs for most of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus community. 

As UW administrators urge participants to “pool your drool,” they are hoping to have ironed out most of the program’s speed bumps, Kelly Meyerhofer reports.
“Some students have taken their complaints to social media, airing concerns about long lines, rejected tests and an increased time commitment on their part,” Meyerhofer writes. “The launch of the new program also caused issues in incorporating data into the university’s daily COVID-19 dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since Jan. 14.” 

Top Stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal

UW-Madison senior Samantha Galinson offers instructions and advice to an individual arriving for a COVID-19 test at the campus’ Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

UW-Madison asks for patience as new COVID-19 testing program comes with learning curve Wisconsin State Journal 

Two Kenosha Unified staffers mourn the loss of spouses after apparently getting COVID in the classroom Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

State leaders continue to blame federal ‘overpromise’ for slow vaccine rollout The Journal Times 

Milwaukee health systems, community health centers will contact patients about getting COVID vaccine Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

CDC extends federal order halting evictions to March 31 Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service 

Republicans push to end Wisconsin’s mask mandate Cap Times

Marquette lays off 39 staffers as university addresses impact of COVID-19 and impending decline in likely applicants Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 

What are we missing? And how are you coping?

Quotable

“The time has come for the Wisconsin Legislature to stand up for civil liberties and put an end to the excessive actions of Governor Evers to control the people of this state with unending COVID-19 emergency declarations.”

— State Rep. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in a statement calling for an end to Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency declaration

“Republicans haven’t taken COVID-19 seriously from the beginning, and they still aren’t now more than 280 days since they last sent a bill to the governor’s desk.” 

—  Britt Cudaback, spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers, criticizing a Republican resolution to end Evers’ emergency order

Data to note

WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations. 

DHS on Friday reported a seven-day average of 46 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,643.

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.

Calculate your exposure risk

In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety.

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal

Many job centers remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but state workforce development boards are hosting online job fairs for job seekers.

Two online job fairs Wednesday aim to help Wisconsinites unemployed during COVID-19 Wisconsin State Journal 

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

