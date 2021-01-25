Most Wisconsinites in assisted living still waiting on COVID-19 vaccine — 1/25/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the state’s slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations among assisted living residents.
“Most of Wisconsin’s assisted living residents have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, even as Wisconsin moves on to lower priority groups less vulnerable to the disease,” Sarah Volpenhein reports. “It may take until March or April, a Walgreens official has said, before Wisconsin’s assisted living population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Critics blame the slow pace in assisted living facilities — in Wisconsin and other states — on an overreliance in a federal program that heavily involves CVS Health and Walgreens for vaccine distribution, Volpenhein reports. They point to a quicker pace in West Virginia, the only state to opt out of the federal program. West Virginia instead relies on smaller independent pharmacies.
The Department of Health Services in recent weeks has continued to log fewer daily infections. DHS on Monday reported a seven-day average of 33 new daily COVID-19 deaths. The state’s full COVID-19 death toll is 5,699.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
