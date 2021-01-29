Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine said to be effective, but virus mutations offer challenge — 1/29/21

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its single-shot vaccine proved highly effective in protecting against COVID-19, raising hopes for an additional tool to thwart the mutating coronavirus.
“But the results came with a significant cautionary note,” The New York Times reports. “The vaccine’s efficacy rate dropped from 72 percent in the United States to 57 percent in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant is driving most cases.”
Studies show that variant, B.1.351, also reduced the effectiveness of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, The Times reports. South Carolina officials on Thursday reported the first two U.S. cases of the variant.
“If Johnson & Johnson can deliver vaccines quickly enough to the United States, it might be able to help drive down cases before variants make things worse,” The Times reports. “Since the vaccine requires only a single shot — unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which require two — that delivery would translate into full coverage for 100 million people.”
Data to note
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to log fewer daily infections, with cases now at their lowest levels since mid-September, but it still reports more than two dozen new daily deaths on average.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
