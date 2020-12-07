Your outpouring of support is remarkable — and appreciated!

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Thank you!
For this year’s #GivingTuesday, we set a one-day goal of $5,000 for the first time in the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s history. We hoped that we could reach it by midnight to meet an inspiring match offered by donor Barbara Johnson.
By 5 o’clock, your gifts exceeded our goal and by the end of the day, the grand total reached $6,848! On top of that, over a third of you who donated were first-time supporters of the Center and Wisconsin Watch, our newsroom.
We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support in making yesterday’s #GivingTuesday campaign a success and, most of all, for support throughout the year that makes everything we do possible.
The increase in giving is remarkable. Yesterday, as I prepped to speak virtually with a journalism entrepreneurship class, I came across a document that listed the Center’s top goals for 2014. It included a goal to raise $4,000 by the end of the year.
Counting Barbara Johnson’s $5,000 contribution, in a single day you helped us raise nearly three times as much as we sought to raise from individuals in the entire year of 2014.
Yesterday’s success is more than just a fundraising number.
Public support — including generous gifts from members of our Watchdog Cluband Leadership Circle — makes it possible for all of us to carry out our mission of increasing the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative journalism to foster an informed citizenry and strengthen democracy.
You are why we exist. You are why we produce investigative reports on issues that aren’t covered by other newsrooms. You are why we are able to execute on our guiding principles: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.
Thank you!