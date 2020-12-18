Wisconsin Weekly: Testy exchanges, walkouts mark election hearing

Vote fraud or ‘sham’ hearing; MKE election chief profiled; COVID-19 claims beloved coach; Capitol Christmas tree kerfuffle; scissors out in barbershop quartet flap
Of note: This week we draw your attention to two election-related stories from Wisconsin Watch. Reporter Anya van Wagtendonk covered a Republican-led joint legislative hearing late last week aimed at collecting evidence of fraud and irregularities in the Nov. 3 election. Democrats walked out of the daylong session, calling it a “sham.” Reporter Nora Eckert also profiled Claire Woodall-Vogg, who runs the state’s largest election operation. Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, weathered unfounded allegations of fraud and mismanagement to earn the praise of peers and superiors for running the city’s most transparent election.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.
Thanks for reading!
To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers call for tighter voting rules; Dems call election hearing a ‘sham’
Wisconsin Watch — December 11, 2020
During an eight-hour hearing, Wisconsin Republicans called for changes to election law following the Nov. 3 election and broadly alleged fraud and misconduct but offered little proof. It was the latest in a series of hearings held by GOP lawmakers in swing states aimed at challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump. A partial recount called by Trump’s campaign in heavily Democratic Milwaukee and Dane counties affirmed Biden’s 20,600-vote victory in Wisconsin.
In related coverage, Wisconsin Watch profiled the head of the state’s largest election operation:A pandemic. False fraud claims. A misplaced flash drive. How Milwaukee elections chief led high-pressure vote count.
COVID-19 vaccine updates: First doses administered Wednesday at Milwaukee VA Medical Center and Ascension Franklin
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — December 16, 2020
So historic was the occasion that when the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Tuesday, USA TODAY Network decided to document its rollout across the state. One of the first people to be vaccinated in Milwaukee: Dr. Anne Johnson of Aurora Sinai Medical Center’s emergency room.
Wisconsin is home to a barbershop quartet society that rakes in millions each year. A new lawsuit alleges mismanagement of funds
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — December 15, 2020
Barbershop quartets sing traditional songs in four-part harmony, always a cappella, often dressed up in straw hats, funny vests and bow ties. Efforts to preserve and promote the uniquely American form of music have been thrown way off-key by a major legal and financial dispute with its largest organization, the Society to Preserve and Encourage Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, better known as the Barbershop Harmony Society, and its fundraising arm, Harmony Foundation International, both Wisconsin-based nonprofits.
Christmas tree kerfuffle tests rules on free expression at Capitol
Wisconsin State Journal — December 17, 2020
A pair of Republican lawmakers’ decision to put up a Christmas tree is reviving the debate over what forms of free speech are allowed in the state Capitol and how far leaders of either political party can go to limit them. Reps. Paul Tittl, of Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, of Two Rivers, have twice put up an artificial tree in the Capitol rotunda where, in non-pandemic years, a towering live Christmas tree has for decades been installed at around this time of year. Twice the tree has been removed by Capitol Police.
Duane Bark — beloved educator and football coach who painted daughter’s nails, dies of COVID-19 at 61
WPR/Wisconsin Watch — December 17, 2020
Duane Bark was nearly late for his wedding. He went golfing with the minister that morning, and they left the course later than intended. When Pam, the bride-to-be, showed up at the church carrying her dress, the door was locked because the minister had the key. “I’ll never forget when I was beating at the door. They were whisking around to open the church up so I could get in,” Pam Bark remembered with a chuckle. Those were among many laughs over the next 38 years. Duane Bark was among the more than 4,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19. Hear Bark’s story and the story of others lost this year on WPR.