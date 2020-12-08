Some local governments ignore Wisconsin mask mandate at public meetings, making attendance risky during pandemic — 12/7/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a Wisconsin State Journal story about local governments that are refusing to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide indoor mask mandate at public meetings, creating the risk of spreading the coronavirus to attendees.
“Spotty internet connectivity in parts of rural southwest Wisconsin can make online meetings impossible,” Chris Rickert reports. “And local resistance to the mask order combined with doubts about the effectiveness of masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus means some residents are risking their health just to see what their government officials are up to, a burden one expert said likely violates the state’s open meetings law.”
The mask-eschewing local bodies holding in-person meetings include village boards in: Ontario (Vernon County), Soldiers Grove (Crawford County) and Wilton (Monroe County), Rickert reports.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
