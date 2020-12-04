Evers asks feds to prioritize Wisconsin in vaccine distribution, citing legislative obstruction — 12/4/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking the federal government to prioritize Wisconsin in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk populations and health workers, citing high infection rates and Republican resistance to restrictions to control the coronavirus in the state, the Cap Times reports.
“Wisconsin uniquely faces substantial barriers to implementing statewide mitigation strategies supported by public health experts and science currently utilized by other states,” Evers said in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. “Given this and the outsized impact COVID-19 is having on our state, it is critical that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine allocation in quantities sufficient to vaccinate our healthcare workforce and with additional doses to be able to distribute to high-risk populations.”
Evers has sought to limit gatherings and pursue other restrictions to slow the virus’ spread, drawing resistance from Republicans and business groups. Courts have thwarted Evers’ Safer at Home order and a subsequent order to limit bar and restaurant capacity. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing an additional challenge to Evers’ mask-wearing mandate.
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Infections and hospitalizations have trended downward from record mid-November peaks, but experts are warning they may rise again following holiday gatherings. Additionally, the state's test-positivity rate has increased in recent days.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool.
