What to know about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine plans — 12/3/20

Wisconsin expects to get its first shipment of roughly 50,000 vaccine doses by mid-December, but state officials don’t expect to receive and distribute enough doses to reach the wider population until spring. In kick starting the program, Wisconsin plans to prioritize health care workers, long-term care residents, the elderly and some essential workers, according to reporters Mary Spicuzza and Alison Dirr.
Still to be decided: How the state will fund the long-term program.
Top Stories
What we know so far about Wisconsin’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines by mid-December, but health officials say they don’t have funding for long-term program — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
As COVID-19 deaths increase in the county, the virus hits multiple members of the same family — Kenosha News
Milwaukee issues new COVID-19 order clamping down on bars, restaurants, team sports — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Bars were hotspots in UW-Madison’s COVID-19 outbreaks, MIT professor’s study finds — Wisconsin State Journal
Dane County considers more pandemic restrictions as GOP lawmakers try to limit them — WPR
Gov. Tony Evers announces $80M in grants for restaurants, lodging, music venues — WPR
How COVID-19, the paper market, and investors influenced the shutdown of a Wisconsin paper mill — Wisconsin Rapids Tribune
Prisons are Covid-19 hotbeds. When should inmates get the vaccine? — The New York Times
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Infections and hospitalizations have trended downward from record mid-November peaks, but experts are warning that they may rise again following holiday gatherings. Additionally, the state’s test-positivity rate has increased in recent days. The Department of Health Services reported 60 new deaths on Thursday.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
