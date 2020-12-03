Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

What to know about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine plans — 12/3/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Today we highlight the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s coverage of Wisconsin’s progress — and challenges — in distributing vaccines that are crucial to halting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wisconsin expects to get its first shipment of roughly 50,000 vaccine doses by mid-December, but state officials don’t expect to receive and distribute enough doses to reach the wider population until spring. In kick starting the program, Wisconsin plans to prioritize health care workers, long-term care residents, the elderly and some essential workers, according to reporters Mary Spicuzza and Alison Dirr. 

Still to be decided: How the state will fund the long-term program.

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Archives

A pedestrian on UW-Madison’s campus wears a shirt that reads: “Do your part. Stay 6 feet apart.”

Quotable

“We need to change the culture of what masking means — this is purely a public health measure… Wearing a mask says nothing else but you are protecting yourself and others.”

Traci Kokke, a Mayo Clinic Health System infectious disease nurse, speaking to the La Crosse Tribune

“Capt. Raether served her community every day with astounding courage and selflessness, putting her health and safety on the line, even during a global pandemic, to help others. …While our first responders are always prepared to run towards danger, let this be a reminder to all of us how critical our actions are in helping to keep them safe during this pandemic.”

Gov. Tony Evers in a statement Thursday after ordering flags at half-staff to honor Capt. Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS, who died after contracting COVID-19 when she responded to a patient

Data to note

WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Infections and hospitalizations have trended downward from record mid-November peaks, but experts are warning that they may rise again following holiday gatherings. Additionally, the state’s test-positivity rate has increased in recent days. The Department of Health Services reported 60 new deaths on Thursday.

Calculate your exposure risk

In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.

