Report: Milwaukee paused COVID inspections following harassment at Trump rally — 12/29/20

Today we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story detailing threats to Milwaukee Health Department inspectors during the pandemic.
The department halted evening and weekend inspections for COVID-19 violations for weeks after supporters of President Donald Trump pushed and harassed inspectors at a mid-November rally, Alison Dirr reports.
“The inspectors came to the event at Serb Hall to enforce the city’s COVID-19 health order aimed at stemming the spread of the virus,” Dirr reports. “About 500 Trump supporters were present, surpassing the 100-person maximum allowed under the city’s order, and they were not wearing masks, social distancing or staying in their seats, the city said previously. Health Department staffers later received a death threat and faced online ‘doxxing’ over enforcement of the orders.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has unveiled a new dashboard showing the state’s progress in distributing vaccines.
Here is a snapshot of Tuesday’s data.
Additionally, WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 statistics. New documented COVID-19 infections and test-positivity rates have continued to decline from a pre-Thanksgiving peak. The state is also seeing fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-November, now hovering at mid-October levels.
DHS on Tuesday reported a seven-day average of 34 new COVID-19 deaths each day. Wisconsin’s total pandemic death toll is 4,783, according to DHS data.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
