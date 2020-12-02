Madison’s Latino community shows resilience, ingenuity in responding to pandemic — 12/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we feature a Cap Times story highlighting the resilience of Dane County’s Latino community, which is facing disproportionate harms from COVID-19. Latinos make up just 6% of the county’s population but 15% of its infections.
“With all the coronavirus metrics moving in the wrong direction — and Wisconsin at the center — Latinos find themselves at increasing risk. But for every way that this virus and its fallout have unevenly hit Madison’s Latino community, the community has punched back,” reports Natalie Yahr, a former Wisconsin Watch intern who reports for the Cap Times. “From sharing their Spanish skills at COVID testing sites to checking up on isolated elders, from attending virtual courses in record numbers to working longer days to keep their restaurants afloat, local Latinos are proving they will fight to survive this life-threatening, life-altering era.”
Top Stories
How Madison’s Latino community is pulling together to survive COVID — The Cap Times
Assembly Republicans unveil COVID-19 legislation as Gov. Tony Evers urges quick action to prevent lapse in efforts — Wisconsin State Journal
‘There’s pretty broad support for not coming in’: Senate GOP opposes meeting on COVID before end of year — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
DWD to begin issuing first payments under extended benefits unemployment program — WPR
Gov. Tony Evers announces online State of the State address due to ongoing pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
City of Racine extends COVID-19 ordinances through June — The Journal Times
Appleton Area School District releases more details about K-6 hybrid plan; many parents are frustrated by 2.5-hour days — Appleton Post-Crescent
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Infections and hospitalizations have trended downward from record mid-November peaks, but experts are warning that they may soon rise again following holiday gatherings. Additionally, the state’s test-positivity rate is increasing in recent days.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
Locals use social media to help local organizations assist the homeless — Kenosha News
PHOTOS: Celebrating life and death in the year of COVID — The Cap Times
