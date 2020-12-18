Criticizing feds, Evers calls smaller vaccine shipment ‘unacceptable’ — 12/18/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday criticized the Trump administration for shrinking the state’s next shipment of the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine — urging the federal government to expedite shipments to Wisconsin and improve communication.
The state learned it would receive just 35,100 doses of the vaccine next week, fewer than expected after this week’s 49,725 doses. States so far have not learned of their next allocations until days before shipping, Evers said, creating logistical headaches.
“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said in a statement. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”
The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 60 new deaths linked to the virus, pushing Wisconsin’s pandemic death toll to 4,315.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. New documented COVID-19 infections have continued to decline from a pre-Thanksgiving peak. The state is also seeing fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-November, although daily totals are still hovering above levels from before November’s surge.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
