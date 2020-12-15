Experts: COVID-19 vaccine rollout offers hope, but precautions still needed — 12/15/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
As Wisconsin begins to roll out the coronavirus vaccine, public health experts are warning residents not to let their guard down against a virus that continues to kill dozens of Wisconsinites each day.
The Department of Health Services is prioritizing health care workers as it distributes early shipments of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Corrinne Hess reports for WPR. But it will likely take months to vaccinate most of the general population, meaning mask-wearing and social distancing remain crucial to limit infections and deaths in the pandemic’s homestretch.
What’s more, Hess reports: Trials have illustrated the vaccine’s effectiveness for preventing sickness, but experts aren’t sure whether vaccinated people could still spread the virus to others.
“We’re probably talking about wearing masks and social distancing through the summer, most likely,” Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, told Hess.
Confirmed new infections have plunged in recent weeks — down to average of 3,421 cases reported Tuesday from peak averages above 6,500 a month ago, DHS data show. But those figures are still hovering above infection averages from before October, and public health officials have fretted about a recent drop in testing.
DHS reported 54 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, pushing Wisconsin’s total to 4,122 during the pandemic.
Top Stories
A coronavirus vaccine is here, but precautions still necessary, experts say — WPR
Rosemary Kraemer, beloved mother, grandmother and ‘GG’, dies of COVID-19 at 74 — WPR
Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people allowed under new Dane County COVID-19 order — Wisconsin State Journal
East High student’s death last month confirmed as COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
Sen. Nass says COVID bill must require districts like Racine that have been mostly virtual to compensate parents — The Journal Times
Local restaurant owners plead for help to make it through winter — Channel 3000
If COVID-19 conditions allow, Appleton Area School District students will return to class in hybrid model next semester — Appleton Post-Crescent
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Helping Hands 2020: Children offer hope to others in a world complicated by COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.