Health care workers urge Wisconsin GOP lawmakers to prioritize deadly pandemic over baseless voter fraud claims — 12/11/20

Wisconsin health care workers on Friday criticized Republican state lawmakers for gathering to discuss unfounded complaints about voter fraud in November’s presidential election — instead of addressing fallout from a viral pandemic that has killed more than 1,000 Wisconsinites in the past three weeks and left thousands jobless.
Gathering on the state Capitol steps before an election hearing convened by two GOP-chaired legislative committees, roughly a dozen Madison health care workers called for legislative action to control the spread of COVID-19, bolster protections for frontline workers and provide economic relief for affected residents.
“It is pathetic, ridiculous and quite literally life and death. People are dying when Republicans hold hearings about far-fetched conspiracy theories,” said Kate Walton, a Madison emergency department nurse and representative of the union SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which organized the pre-hearing event.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has not passed a bill since April, making it the least-active full-time legislative body in the country, according to a WisPolitics.com analysis. GOP lawmakers have lead — and supported — legal challenges to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ limits on public gatherings, mask mandate and other efforts to slow the coronavirus’ spread.
Assembly Republicans this month unveiled a relief package that includes $100 million in reallocated state dollars but also a host of measures that Democrats oppose, including allowing the Legislature to oversee the state’s vaccine distribution, penalizing school districts for moving to virtual instruction and barring local governments from ordering business closures or capacity restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg and the incoming Senate majority leader, plans to wait on convening his chamber until January, according to media reports.
The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s total to 3,991 during the pandemic.
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
