Report: 13 Wisconsin health officials have left jobs during pandemic, with some facing threats and political pressure — 12/10/20

Today we highlight a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin story about public health officers across the state who are increasingly facing political attacks — and even threats — while seeking to limit the deadly spread of COVID-19. In some cases, the pressures have prompted the officers to quit.
Reporters Madeline Heim and Mary Spicuzza found 13 Wisconsin health officials have left their jobs during the pandemic.
“Across the U.S., beleaguered local health officials say they’ve been fighting both a global pandemic and a disinformation campaign, fueled by President Donald Trump, that recast safety precautions as threats to Americans’ personal freedoms,” they report.
The trend comes as Wisconsin health officials are confronting an ‘infodemic’ of misinformation that is complicating the state’s pandemic response.
‘I became a lightning rod’: Wisconsin health officers have been vilified and threatened during COVID-19, and some have quit — USA Today-Wisconsin Network
‘Why didn’t he ask for help?’: Questions haunt parents as pandemic, fentanyl drive spike in opioid deaths — WPR
Gov. Tony Evers concerned of GOP’s desire for oversight of vaccine deployment, COVID-19 spending — Wisconsin State Journal
‘A mammoth undertaking’: Hospital workers may get COVID-19 vaccine next week, nursing homes may wait until January — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rates climbs near 50% — The Chippewa Herald
‘It is essentially a half-year project’: Vaccinating Milwaukee residents could take as long as six months — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Stealing to survive: More Americans are shoplifting food as aid runs out during the pandemic — The Washington Post
3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19; federal prison also faces outbreak — Wisconsin State Journal
Nearly three-dozen inmates test positive for COVID at Rock County Jail — WKOW
Wisconsin pharmacies prepare for coronavirus vaccine distribution ahead of FDA approval — CBS 58
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
