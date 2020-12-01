Fighting disease and loneliness in a COVID-19 ward — 12/1/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight an Appleton Post-Crescent story that examines the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of Katie Harris, a Fox Valley nurse who has “seen patients’ conditions worsen rapidly, from feeling fine in the morning to needing to be rushed to the ICU and placed on a ventilator in the afternoon.”
“Dealing with multiple patients with respiratory issues, physically taxing as it might be, isn’t new to nurses, and isn’t the hardest part for Harris,” Madeline Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern who reports for the Post-Crescent. “What’s hard is that she’s now a stand-in family member for each of them, too, as hospitals’ visitor restrictions to prevent further spread of the virus often leave patients to fight the disease alone.”
The story comes as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported a record 107 new deaths, bringing the state’s total pandemic death toll to 3,420.
Top Stories
‘Am I dying?’: Wisconsin nurse describes acting as family to COVID-19 patients who worry and suffer alone — Appleton Post-Crescent
For first time in months, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases are declining. Experts say it may not last. — WPR
Judge, citing possible ‘scarlet letter’ for firms, allows suit over COVID data to continue — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
DOC to close section of Waupun prison to reduce inmate population — Fond du Lac Reporter
Study: Students falling behind in math during pandemic — Associated Press
City still enforcing school closures under Safer Racine ordinance, despite Supreme Court pausing similar order — The Journal Times
‘No two days are ever the same’: COVID-19 ‘magnified’ the struggle to find substitute teachers in the Milwaukee area — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Here’s what we know about the Big Ten football title game amid COVID-19 issues — Wisconsin State Journal
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.