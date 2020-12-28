Vaccination brings hope, excitement to weary Wisconsin nurse — 12/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Bram Sable-Smith has followed Mariah Clark, a UW Health emergency department nurse, throughout a pandemic filled with anxiety and loss. But this month she reflected on a moment of hope; On Dec. 17, Clark joined health care colleagues in receiving a first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
“I hope this helps us return to something resembling the normalcy we knew before,” she said.
Read and listen to our complete Outbreak Wisconsin series here.
Top Stories
‘I’m happy to be part of history’: An ER nurse gets the coronavirus vaccine, offering example to others — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid, sparks fresh fight in GOP — Associated Press
Experts say experience convinced Midwest of virus dangers — Associated Press
Evers says he will extend mask mandate, veto stricter rules for absentee voting, decide later whether to run again — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘We are not going to lose a generation’: Here’s how one small Wisconsin school district has made the most of the pandemic — Appleton Post-Crescent
COVID-19 vaccination in nursing homes to start in Wisconsin this week — Wisconsin State Journal
So much for holiday cheer. Thousands of Wisconsinites still waiting in unemployment backlog — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fearing COVID-19 exposure in hospitals, patients getting sicker before seeking care — Janesville Gazette
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’ — Associated Press
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. New documented COVID-19 infections and test-positivity rates have continued to decline from a pre-Thanksgiving peak. The state is also seeing fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-November, now hovering at mid-October levels.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported a seven-day average of 41 new COVID-19 deaths each day. Wisconsin’s total pandemic death toll is 4,711, according to DHS data.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Resilient Wisconsin
After exhausting, unbearable months fighting COVID-19 and losing patients, getting the vaccine was ‘euphoria’ for Milwaukee physician — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Driven to success: Classes, internship turn out commercial drivers despite the pandemic — Cap Times
Find out if you have COVID-19 antibodies while also donating blood with local blood drives — TMJ4 News