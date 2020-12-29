The beginning of 2020’s end

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
As we approach the end of this difficult year, you’re in a powerful position.
You recognize the importance of independent, fact-checked journalism. Your year-end gift to Wisconsin Watch will strengthen our ability to produce The investigative reporting that impacts lives across the state.
As much as we would like to go into 2021 with the pandemic, disinformation, economic uncertainty and racial inequities behind us, these problems will still exist. And we promise to make sure our reporting on these issues persists, as well.
To put us in a strong position in the new year, members of our Leadership Circle created a $75,000 fund to encourage our supporters to match their support and help us reach our year-end goal. That group includes Lau and Bea Christensen, who made a $10,000 gift to encourage Wisconsin Watch supporters like you to match that amount by the end of the year. Thank you, Lau and Bea, for your generosity!
Will you join Lau and Bea by giving a donation to Wisconsin Watch today and help us reach our $75,000 goal? We’re less than $15,000 from the summit!
We know that fact-checked, nonpartisan journalism is essential for a democracy to survive as well as thrive.
Lau and Bea Christensen and the other members of our Watchdog Club and Leadership Circle believe in our guiding principles: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions. And they understand the important role these principles play in our democracy.
Journalism that is grounded in facts, reporting the truth and providing in-depth coverage to give a whole picture of the problems that are impacting our society today is vital for a thriving democracy.
Democracy cannot exist without honest journalism. And our investigative reporting cannot be done without your support.
Help make Wisconsin Watch stronger by reaching our goal of $75,000 and matching Lau and Bea Christensens’s generous donation! Can we count on you to support our vital journalism by giving $120, $180, $240 or whatever you can give today?
Your monthly contributions of $10, $15, $20 or whatever amount is right for you will also help us get to our goal. Can we count on your support?
Any amount that you are able to contribute will directly support local investigative journalism that impacts the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.