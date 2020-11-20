Work with us! Wisconsin Watch offering spring 2021 internship in public engagement and marketing

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.
Wisconsin Watch, the award-winning newsroom of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking applicants for a public engagement and marketing internship, beginning January 25, 2021, working 10 to 20 hours per week.
The public engagement and marketing intern will play a key role in social media efforts, event planning, fundraising and tracking the distribution and impact of Wisconsin Watch stories.
This internship may be extended through the summer, for up to a full year.
Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at the time of application in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonpartisan and nonprofit Center is based. (December 2020 graduates are eligible to apply.)
Pay is $12.50 an hour. The part-time schedule is flexible, between 10 and 20 hours per week during the academic year, with the possibility of increasing to full-time in the summer.
***The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.***
Interns are expected to work remotely until further notice because of COVID-19 restrictions. Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. A laptop is required.
Reporting internship posting: Spring 2021 reporting intern sought for Wisconsin Watch
About the public engagement and marketing internship
Public engagement and marketing interns receive intensive training and experience in engaging Wisconsin Watch’s audiences through social media, events, newsletters and other outreach; and working to increase and track the reach and impact of Wisconsin Watch’s reports. Strong editorial and social media writing skills, keen attention to detail and an ability to work independently are desired. G Suite (Google), Excel, WordPress, Adobe, MailChimp and basic design skills are preferred.
To apply for a public engagement and marketing internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form to Associate Director Lauren Fuhrmann at engagementintern@wisconsinwatch.org:
- One-page cover letter stating why you should be selected for the position — your passion for public engagement and public service, writing and communication skills, digital media skills, and how this job enhances your career development.
- Resume including relevant work experience — marketing communication (e.g., advertising, PR, digital media planning) and public engagement (e.g., nonprofit marketing, social marketing, election campaigns, public outreach); digital media skills; awards; GPA and relevant course list; three contacts for reference.
- Up to five writing samples and/or design portfolio, and links to social media profiles that demonstrate your online presence.
Questions about the internship may be directed to Associate Director Lauren Fuhrmann at lfuhrmann@wisconsinwatch.org.
About the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
The Center began operating in 2009. It increases the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future generations of investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy. The Center is guided by its values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions. It focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues such as the environment, education, the economy, health, and the justice system.
Wisconsin Watch collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication, and news organizations in Wisconsin and across the nation.
Wisconsin Watch’s reports are published on WisconsinWatch.org and are made available for free to print, online and broadcast news organizations. Since 2009, Wisconsin Watch has produced more than 430 major news reports that have been cited, published or broadcast by more than 960 newspapers, radio and TV stations and news websites in Wisconsin and nationwide. The estimated audience of Wisconsin Watch’s reports is nearly 114 million people.
Stories produced by Wisconsin Watch’s staff, interns and classroom collaborations have received professional recognition, including 88 Milwaukee Press Club awards, a national Sigma Delta Chi/Society of Professional Journalists award and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
Wisconsin Watch’s 50-plus former interns and fellows are thriving in journalism and related fields. They have worked for news organizations across the nation and around the world, including the Wall Street Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal, The Cap Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, BBC, Business Insider, Vox, The Progressive, Better Government Association, Institute for Nonprofit News, Public Radio Exchange, Wisconsin Public Radio, WisContext, WisPolitics.com, NBC, Appleton Post-Crescent, The Nation, The Associated Press and others.
More details about the Center’s journalistic and financial operations are available at: http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/about/