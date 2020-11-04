Wisconsin votes: Portraits from the polls

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.
As Wisconsin voters cast their ballots for president and a host of other races on Nov. 3, Wisconsin Watch photographers visited polling places, too: to capture the faces of the electorate in Madison and Milwaukee.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchGustavo Rodriguez, 21, is seen after voting in his first presidential election. He cast his ballot at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchLemund Mayberry and Liltanya Carter are seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchRaAnna Cobbs waits in line to vote at North Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchLena Cole and her son Cameron are seen after voting at Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchJoel Skinner of Hudson, Wis., volunteered as an election observer at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchDarnell Lewis is seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020.
Coburn DukehartAshley Dehilario, 27, is seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. It was her first time ever voting. She said she also planned to volunteer as a poll worker later in the day.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchZack Lozoff is seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. His wife Melissa Ripp volunteered as a poll worker at the same polling place.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchStephanie Smith is seen after voting at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchAntoinette Jackson and her sister Elita Williams enjoy coffee and donuts after casting ballots votes at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Wisconsin WatchCia Her is seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. Clerks required Her to re-register to vote, even though he said he had routinely voted for more than 20 years in Madison, and his wife and son were on the registration list. “I don’t understand why I had to re-register today,” he said.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin WatchMark Brown, 54, is seen after voting at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. It was the first time he had voted.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchKatie Avila, an organizer with Amp the Polls, is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchValeria Cerda is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin Watch“Miss Alicia” is seen outside the Northcott Neighborhood House polling place in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchBianca Williams and her son Legend are seen after voting at Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020. Williams says good habits like voting start early.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchBarbara Cerda is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchLafayette Crump is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchPoll worker Solomon Stewart is seen outside Gwen T. Jackson School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020. Chief inspector Darlene LaGrant reported that voting at the school was steady, with few lines throughout the day.
Sue Vliet for Wisconsin WatchWallace Bias is seen after voting at Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchPedro Perez Velez is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.
Eric Kleppe-Montenegro for Wisconsin WatchJeanette Martín, a volunteer with Ayuda Mutua MKE, is seen at South Division High School in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2020.