Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to help pick the country’s next president — and weigh in on a litany of state and local races, capping an extraordinary election transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.
A large swath of the electorate already cast their votes before the polls open at 7 a.m., including those seeking to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.
As of Monday morning, more than 91% of more than 2 million absentee ballots sent out had been returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. About 3 million people voted in Wisconsin in each of the past two presidential elections.
But even with polls open for early voting and drop boxes available in cities across Wisconsin, some voters still prefer to make their voices heard on Election Day itself.
Check back tomorrow for scenes and dispatches from the polls, which will be updated live throughout the day.