Wisconsin reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths; thank health officials by staying home for holiday, DHS chief says — 11/24/20

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 104 new deaths linked to COVID-19 — another record single-day tally as public health officials and overwhelmed hospital workers continue to urge Wisconsinites to avoid even small Thanksgiving gatherings that could increase infections and deaths.
Tuesday’s death tally comes after DHS reported just six deaths across Sunday and Monday, signaling a possible lag in reporting.
“Whether it’s 104 today and that’s spread over the last three days or the last 24 hours, it is 104 deaths that were preventable — and remind us that we need to do everything we can to stop the spread of this disease,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm told reporters Tuesday.
DHS has now recorded 3,115 lives lost to the pandemic in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s daily count of infections and hospitalizations have slightly dipped in recent days after skyrocketing for more than two months. But Palm noted that Wisconsin’s 7-day average infection count (5,732) remains on par with New York City’s average during its devastating COVID-19 peak in April. And patients continue to overwhelm Wisconsin hospitals, raising the prospects of needing to ration care.
“We certainly are happy to see slight declines in some of our numbers, but we are far from out of the woods, and people need to double down,” Palm said.
As Thanksgiving approaches, she added: “The best way we can say ‘thank you’ to the health care and public health workers in our state is to stay home, wear a mask, physically distance and wash our hands.”
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Calculate your exposure risk
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings this holiday season can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
