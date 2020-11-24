Stories of lives lost as Wisconsin eclipses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths — 11/23/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Wisconsin reached 1,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in August — nearly five months into the pandemic. The death toll eclipsed 2,000 by Oct. 31. And by Saturday, just three weeks later, more than 3,000 Wisconsinites were reported dead.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a well-respected data modeling group, projects Wisconsin will surpass 5,100 COVID-19 deaths by Christmas without major changes to behavior.
Today we highlight a Wisconsin State Journal story about six of those lives lost in the Madison area. Among them: “a father of teenagers, two memorable moms, a doctor, an entrepreneur, a jokester,” reports David Wahlberg.
“So many people are afraid to not spend this holiday with their loved ones,” said Kate Dale, a Fitchburg woman who lost her 73-year-old mother to COVID-19, according to Wahlberg. “Well, we will never spend another holiday with our mother. One year of sacrifice for people is worth it because you don’t want to not have another one with them.”
3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of 6 lives lost. — Wisconsin State Journal
Mayo clinic puts hospital beds in parking garage, lobbies as COVID-19 surges — WPR
Conservative legal group sues Dane County over ban on private gatherings — Wisconsin State Journal
As Wisconsin teachers’ unions call for statewide shutdown criteria, Evers doubles down on local control — WPR
‘What he is doing is outrageous’: Doctors slam Sen. Ron Johnson over hearing on COVID-19 treatments — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Capital City Sunday: Speaker Vos, Gov. Evers on hospitalizations, contact tracing and inaction on COVID-19 relief — WKOW
Madison police and fire scramble to fill shifts for staff sidelined by pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin National Guard making history with COVID-19 deployment — The Journal Times
‘We are failing’: Spike in Marathon County COVID-19 cases leads to heavy death toll — Wausau Daily Herald
Local homeless shelters face COVID-era complexities this winter — Janesville Gazette
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin COVID-19 data. Trends appear to be more promising in recent days, following weeks of record-breaking infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings this holiday season can carry a big risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to a nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and county in which it is held. Data scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stanford University developed the tool, which you can find here.
Local school districts adapt to staffing amid coronavirus pandemic — WLUK
Near perfect weather and COVID-19 bolsters the opening of deer season — Wisconsin State Journal