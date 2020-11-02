Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Wisconsin gears up for another pandemic Election Day; State surpasses 2,000 deaths — 11/2/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Today we highlight our preview of Tuesday’s Election Day, which will cap a presidential campaign season transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots, including those seeking to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus, Nora Eckert and Anya van Wagtendonk report. As of Monday morning, more than 91% of more than 2 million absentee ballots sent out had been returned, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. 

Still some voters prefer to cast their ballots at polling places on Election Day, where they are encouraged but will not be required to wear masks, Eckert and van Wagtendonk report.

Additionally, “municipalities and community groups are enacting safety precautions, such as making hand sanitizer readily available at the polls,” the reporters write. 

Election Day follows a weekend in which Wisconsin surpassed another grim pandemic milestone: 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 78 new deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,050.


Quotable

“We are all sick and tired of COVID-19, but right now Wisconsin, we need you to step up. As scary as it can be, and as difficult and challenging as our days are, we just need everyone else to gather in and help us.”

— Katie, a registered nurse at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, appearing in a “Stop the COVID Spread” campaign ad sponsored by health care and business advocacy groups

“The American dream died for me when I realized just how many of my fellow Americans valued selfishness over community, power over justice, prejudice over fairness, greed over generosity, demagogy over science. For me, the 2020 pandemic is very real, but also a metaphor. How sick our national soul is! The old dream should pass away. Isn’t it time for us to dream new dreams, better dreams, that include us all?”

— Marsha McDonald of Milwaukee, as quoted by The New York Times’ Sunday Review

