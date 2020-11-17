How Wisconsin’s unemployment system failed a pandemic stress test — 11/17/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight our examination of how Wisconsin leaders’ actions and lack of action in recent years set up the state’s unemployment insurance system to fail during the pandemic, leaving thousands of jobless residents without income for months.
For years, Republicans and Democrats failed to upgrade 1970s-era computer systems that slowly processed claims. And Republicans under former Gov. Scott Walker enacted a slew of restrictions — in the name of reducing fraud — limiting access to benefits, according to a report by Marty Hobe of TMJ4 News and Bram Sable-Smith of Wisconsin Watch and WPR.
Meanwhile, the Department of Workforce Development under Gov. Tony Evers has drawn criticism for not reshuffling resources more quickly to address the backlog of jobless claims — currently at about 93,000, Hobe and Sable-Smith report.
The report came as Evers, a Democrat, unveiled $541 million in pandemic relief legislation Tuesday that included small measures to streamline processing of jobless claims — alongside an evictions moratorium and requirements that insurers cover COVID-19 testing, treatment, prescriptions and vaccines, Molly Beck and Patrick Marley report for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called his own Tuesday afternoon press conference to unveil Republican ideas — but no new legislation — despite Evers’ request that leaders in both parties work together on a relief package.
“The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers appear to be heading toward a familiar place: At risk of no action being taken while COVID-19 cases soar, even as other states take new steps to prepare for a cold winter that will push more people indoors, raising the risk of infection,” Beck and Marley report.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
NNS Spotlight: ‘We wouldn’t take a recess’: How the Southside Organizing Center presses on despite the pandemic — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Chandler Park Holiday Lights organizers shift as event goes on despite COVID-19 — Portage Daily Register