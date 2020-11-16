As holidays loom, Wisconsin gatherings bring high risk of COVID-19 exposure. Use this tool to calculate risk in your county — 11/16/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
In Wisconsin, even small gatherings this holiday season can carry a big risk of contracting coronavirus, according to a new nationwide tool that estimates the danger by the size of gathering and where it is held. WPR’s Rob Mentzer found that in Marathon County, for example, there is a 97% chance that a gathering of 50 people would include at least one person with COVID-19. “It’s a way of empowering people to make decisions that are informed by data, and start to think about what levels of risk are acceptable to them,” said Mallory Harris, a Stanford University doctoral student who worked on the project.
Top Stories
Tool shows Wisconsin gatherings mean high risk of COVID-19 exposure — WPR
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments as it decides fate of Evers’ COVID-19 policies — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
2nd virus vaccine shows striking success in US tests — Associated Press
Wis. DHS doctors meet to begin forming guidance on how to distribute COVID-19 vaccines once available — WTMJ-TV
Rural hospitals having difficulty finding beds for COVID-19 patients — WPR
Rock County reinstates Phase One COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise — Wisconsin State Journal
Different virus responses — The New York Times (The Morning newsletter)
Midwest schools scramble as COVID-19 surge sweeps region — Lee Enterprises
Kaukauna fire chief says COVID-19 uptick causing ‘strain’ and ‘delayed responses,’ department urging residents to help slow the spread — WFRV-TV
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
‘Unprecedented’ pace of COVID-19 drug development pushing Madison companies to expand — Wisconsin State Journal
MMSD more than triples weekly food distribution from spring with more sites, bus delivery — Cap Times