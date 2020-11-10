As COVID-19 deaths mount, Evers to call for unity in live Capitol address — 11/10/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a rare live address for Tuesday night to urge residents to cooperate to slow the spread of COVID-19 — a disease that continues to hospitalize and kill record numbers of Wisconsin residents each day.
“A global pandemic — coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season — has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another,” Evers will say, according to prepared remarks. “…But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us — and that includes the struggles that we share.”
Evers is scheduled to deliver his remarks from a state Capitol conference room at 6:05 p.m. Central time — hours after the Department of Health Services reported new daily records for infections (7,073) and deaths (66) from a pandemic that has killed 2,395 Wisconsinites since March. The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests by person soared past 30%.
Politics has paralyzed Wisconsin’s pandemic response in recent months. Republicans have taken the Evers administration to court to limit his public health powers, while partisan messaging has led many residents to spurn masks and distancing — two proven tools for slowing the coronavirus. Widespread disinformation about the virus has also muddled public health efforts.
Evers’ address will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.
Top Stories
Wisconsin hospitals caring for more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients as state ranks among worst in U.S. for new cases — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin hasn’t expanded senior program to cover vaccines — Associated Press
New Lisbon prison COVID-19 outbreak worsens as nearly 300 additional cases reported — Juneau County Star-Times
In central Wisconsin, rising death count from COVID-19 puts strain on medical examiner — WPR
Madison leaders implore state, individuals to head off catastrophic COVID-19 spread — Cap Times
UW-Madison mandates testing for 2 dorms on Monday as campus COVID-19 cases rise — Wisconsin State Journal
A man swallowed screws to get into a hospital in hopes of getting a COVID-19 test, Greenfield police say — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Photos: A rare look inside UW Hospital’s COVID-19 ICU operation reveals moments of sadness and triumph — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Yes, Madison, there is a Santa Claus visit during COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal
Retailers large and small adapt to compete this holiday season — WPR