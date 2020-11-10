Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

As COVID-19 deaths mount, Evers to call for unity in live Capitol address — 11/10/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has scheduled a rare live address for Tuesday night to urge residents to cooperate to slow the spread of COVID-19 — a disease that continues to hospitalize and kill record numbers of Wisconsin residents each day. 

“A global pandemic — coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season — has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another,” Evers will say, according to prepared remarks. “…But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us — and that includes the struggles that we share.”

Evers is scheduled to deliver his remarks from a state Capitol conference room at 6:05 p.m. Central time — hours after the Department of Health Services reported new daily records for infections (7,073) and deaths (66) from a pandemic that has killed 2,395 Wisconsinites since March. The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests by person soared past 30%.

Politics has paralyzed Wisconsin’s pandemic response in recent months. Republicans have taken the Evers administration to court to limit his public health powers, while partisan messaging has led many residents to spurn masks and distancing — two proven tools for slowing the coronavirus. Widespread disinformation about the virus has also muddled public health efforts.
Evers’ address will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

Quotable

“We have to remember there are many other conditions that require hospital care other than COVID-19. Whether one believes in COVID-19 or not, we do not want to be the cause of someone’s exposure to a devastating illness because we may not know someone else’s health condition. Our clinic and hospital systems were built to offer services of all kinds of illnesses. We are NOT going to move out of this crisis until each one of us takes on the hard choice to NOT act in risky behavior that exposes us to devastating results. It is critical for every one of us to manage our individual behavior for betterment of our parents, siblings, grandparents, children, neighbors, and healthcare workers.”

— Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department in a statement Monday

“It is important that we not lose yet another year of educational instruction. Declaring teachers to be ‘essential workers’ would be a good way for school boards and administrators to manage the expectations of staff and parents. We need school staff to demonstrate the same commitment our communities have seen from first responders and healthcare professionals.”

—  Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, in a statement Tuesday

Data to note

WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

