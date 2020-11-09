As post-election drama unfolds, COVID-19 remains real, relentless and increasingly deadly — 11/9/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Today we highlight the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s devastating look inside a COVID-19 ward at University Hospital in Madison — where oxygen-deprived patients lie paralyzed due to sedation — as the coronavirus runs rampant across Wisconsin and the country.
“In recent days, it may have seemed to many Americans that their world had shrunk to the single image of an electoral map. Yet since Election Day dawned, about 5,000 Americans have died from the new coronavirus and half a million have tested positive for it,” Mark Johnson reports. “There has been no letup when it comes to the gravest issue facing the nation. If anything, the intense focus on the election may have worsened the pandemic.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health services has reported 73 new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,329.
Top Stories
Top Stories
While the rest of America focuses on election drama, life for those inside a Wisconsin COVID ward is ‘all-consuming’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Pfizer’s early data shows vaccine is more than 90% effective — The New York Times
Hundreds of health workers across Wisconsin are sidelined by COVID-19 infections, exposure — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘She was our treasure’: A pioneering Milwaukee woman with Down syndrome died alone from COVID-19, devastating her close-knit family — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Inside UW Hospital’s growing COVID-19 unit, patient fates are uncertain — Wisconsin State Journal
Hospitals scramble for staff, ICU beds as Wisconsin passes a quarter million COVID-19 cases — Cap Times
Ascension E.R. seeing rise in people sick with COVID return after being sent home — The Journal Times
Sheboygan County remains a COVID-19 hotspot with new record for cases in a week, 32nd death — Sheboygan Press
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Quotable
Data to note
WisContext offers these visualizations of Wisconsin’s startling trends in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Empty Stocking Club volunteers will deliver holiday toys to families in need amid COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
Kohl’s CEO Gass describes how chain retooled for holiday shopping during global pandemic — Milwaukee Business Journal